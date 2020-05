Fast rising act Emkay fael based in Edo State Benin City is out with his first single of year and he tittle’s this one “WANT”.

Music inspired by the insatiable desires of love couples go through. It’s a fusion of Afro tune and hip hop given you that cool vibe to flow with. Song produced by Shybeatz. Out on all digital platforms, stream and download.

DOWNLOAD: Emkay Fael - Want (Prod. Shybeatz) (5.1 MiB, 8 hits)