MUSIC: Efe – Sho Mo

Matrix Music Nation lead act EFE comes through with his 2020 official single dubbed “Sho Mo“. The record is an Afro-pop and party jam served for turn ups which can also be used for self announcement.

“Sho Mo” song got production from Kapentar, it said to be a track from EfeMoney incoming project tagged ‘NonStop The Playlist‘ and EP that will house 6 tracks.

On this record EFE asks those hailing him for Raba and drinks if they really know him cuz he doesn’t know them… Listen!

