MUSIC: E Kelly – Confetti ft. Boybreed x Minz

E Kelly x Boybreed x Minz – “Confetti“…. Nigerian producer E Kelly, known for his work behind the boards for Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Major Lazer, will release his debut project, ‘No Secrets‘, on May 8. The five-song EP blends E Kelly’s signature sound — an airy, mellowed-out spin on afropop — with vocals from Mr Eazi, Joeboy, Boybreed, King Perryy and Minz.

Fans of Mr Eazi’s E Kelly-produced smash “Pour Me Water” will recognize the thread between that track and No Secrets’ “Need Somebody” while “My Girl” (feat. King Perryy) evokes the islands with its breezy, dancehall-inspired riddim. Lead single “Confetti” (feat. Boybreed) is a scorching , straight-ahead afrobeats tune sure to have dancers turning up come summer.

Listen and Enjoy “Confetti” below

DOWNLOAD: E Kelly – Confetti ft. Boybreed x Minz (3.4 MiB, 8 hits)