Nigerian versatile Afrobeats/Afropop singer, song writer Hip-hop, DJ and RnB singing sensation – Stanley arukwe Borden a.k.a. DJ STAN releases the official heavyweight record for the year 2020 titled “Angelina”, featuring the super talented Big Klef and Ajala to deliver this amazing body of work.

DJ STAN is a graduate of Troy university and independent DJ and artiste, born and raised in San Jose California, USA. He is also known as a former NFL football player based in the USA.

DJ STAN came through with this catchy tune “Angelina”, produced by, DJ STAN himself which promises to rock airwaves and speakers nationwide. Angelina is available on all digital stores for streaming and downloads. Listen, request, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Get connected with DJ STAN on Twitter and Instagram : @stanarukwe

