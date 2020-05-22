MUSIC: DJ Spinall x Dice Ailes – Pressure

DJ Spinall x Dice Ailes – Pressure“… TopBoy ever blazing disc jockey, DJ Spinall finally comes through with a new song to kick start year 2020. The new record is titled “Pressure” and he employs the services of talented Afrobeat/fusion singer, Dice Ailes who blessed his 2020 debut with his sultry vocals and vibes.

Spinall ended 2019 with 2 smashing song; One summer Jam- ‘Dis Love‘ which featured Tiwa Savage x Wizkid and A Banging Rap-Pop record – ‘Edi‘ featuring rapper, Reminisce. This new song ‘Pressure’ serves as his 2020 debut, it a record that talks about lady’s body force. Dice brought in his hypnotizing melody and Indie pop just like he did with his recent buzzing single ‘PimPim’.

Y’all gonna love this jam… Just listen below

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DOWNLOAD: DJ Spinall x Dice Ailes – Pressure (2.6 MiB, 71 hits)