Renowned Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Enimoney comes through with a brand new single titled “Okay” featuring veteran singer, Terry G alongside Dapo Tuburna.

“Okay” serves as the DJ’s first official output for 2020, it serves as a follow-up to his 2019 record “Shibinshi” featuring the OGs before IG, Olamide and Reminisce. Production credit goes to the highly gifted Que Beat.

Check out the new record and share your thoughts below.