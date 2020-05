Nigerian music producer cum singer, Del B has released a brand new single which he titled, “Emotions.”

“Emotions” serves as Del B‘s second offering for 2020 already, it comes after he dished out the remix of his popular record “Penetrate” featuring Patoranking, Ycee, Vector and the highly rated DJ Netpune. Production credit goes to Del B himself.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.