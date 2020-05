NSNS CEO, CDQ releases a brand new single dubbed “Show Me” as a follow up to his Quarantine tune, ‘Laide‘. The production credit of the song goes to certified hitmaker, Masterkraft who tends to be CDQ’s produce.

“Show Me” is an Hip-pop/Rap record that throws appreciate at the ladies with wonderful bodies. He shares that he would love to be entertained by a lady. Someone that won’t be shy to show him her body blessings.

Listen!

DOWNLOAD: CDQ – Show Me (Prod. by Masterkraft) (3.7 MiB, 21 hits)