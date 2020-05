The Nigerian Germany based sensational singer Cashlink kicks off 2020 with this inspiring sensational jam tagged ‘I Feel Like’.

If you’re a music lover, then #IFeelLike shouldn’t be left out of your playlist. Amidst the current Coronavirus crisis, Cashlink drops this song aimed at the poor governance & Mismanagement of funds in Nigeria.

DOWNLOAD: Cashlink - I Feel Like (4.8 MiB, 12 hits)