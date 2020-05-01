MUSIC: Broda Shaggi – Okoto ft. Zlatan (Prod. Rexxie)

Finally Broda Shaggi releases with his highly anticipated music project titled “Fine Boy Abgbero (The Serious & Unserious) EP“. On the EP Broda Shaggi entertained us with the track “Okoto” which featured Zlatan the Zanku master and Lord of Back Up.

Off the EP is this banging Track which the production credit goes to Tuzibeats & Rexxie.

Broda Shaggi is a Nigerian actor, comedian and voice over artiste. His passion for acting and comedy originated during his childhood days. While he was growing up, he has the burning passion to act drama and he couldn’t wait to grow up so that he can fulfill his destiny. The versatile entertainer has proved his musical prowess with this new project.

