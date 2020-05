20 year old Ehinomen Jayson popularly known as Boi Jayson who hails from Edo state and a student of Aau premiers brand new single titled My Gial which features talented A-jay and David who spiced up the song with good lyrical content.

My Gial was produced by Liquid, This record is off his Fantasy EP project.

DOWNLOAD: Boi Jayson Ft A-jay x David - My Gial (Prod. Liquid) (5.6 MiB, 11 hits)