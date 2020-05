After a long hiatus from the music scene, One Nation Records act, Ayo Jay makes the perfect comeback with a captivating new single dubbed, “Peace of Mind.”

“Peace of Mind” is the lad’s debut single for the year, it comes after the successful release of his acclaimed extended play, “Lazy Genius Vol. 1” which was released back in September 2018.

Ayo Jay is back! Check out the new record and share your thoughts below.

