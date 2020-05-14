Once in a while, you come across a track that makes you go “Whoa!” Asikey’s ‘The Kind That Live Forever’ featuring Brymo gave me my “Whoa!” moment this month, thanks to our weekly best new music round-up.

Back in 2015, Asikey got an NJO feature with the “Let Us Be” visuals, but for some reason, she’s not been on our radar… until now. It turns out she’s released some more music like “Love With You” and “Dark”.

On the 1st of May, Asikey dropped the Yellow EP, and for the me, the stand-up track has to be “The Kind That Live Forever” alongside Brymo. It’s the sorta tune David Guetta would be proud of.

Stream Asikey’s Yellow EP on Audiomack