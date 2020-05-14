ADESEWA AFEEZ ADARAMATI is the frontliner, and CEO of LargeFundz Entertainment record label.

Originally from Ogun State, Addo Odu local government born in 1998 March 15th… Born and raised in Lagos, did my schooling at Imperial College where i attained my first degree as a kid, and went to Community High School to proceed on my educational level but didn’t graduated before my parents had to transferred me to a new college called Obada Oko government college’ in Abeokuta, where I started my musical career in 2008. And Also attended Technical college in Ayetoro. where I continue my study as an Electrical Engineering and also I attained my degree in 2013.

After my schooling days I went back to my music career to focus on the music in Badore Ajah. And sponsoring myself as an independent artist.

His Music Genre is into Afro Trap Where I released my first new Single “ E easy for me” May 2020 with LargeFundz Entertainment. And will be looking up to new hit tracks from ADARAMATI.

