Mr. Eazi to collaborate with J Balvin and Nicki Minaj on new EP

On May 21, 2020, Nigerian artists, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage and Davido were cover stars for Billboard Magazine. The cover was meant to celebrate Afrobeats and everything associated with it.

During the conversation, Mr Eazi revealed that he would collaborate with Nicki Minaj and J Balvin on his upcoming EP. When a fan asked Eazi to confirm the news on Twitter, “Normal level Jah willing soonest Drop.”

You might remember than Mr Eazi featured on Oasis, the joint album by J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Moses Anyanwu

