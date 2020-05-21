Mr Eazi cries out after earning low from his song with 10 million streams

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi has taken to social media to lament after he earned little from one of his songs with over 10 million streams.

The dancehall artiste took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter on Tuesday, May 19 to make known his dissatisfaction.

The song in question which he alleged had garnered over 10 million streams was only able to fetch him close to $5k.

According to him, his song is a hit single and for a song streamed 10 million times, it should have generated more than $5000 for him.

$5000 is somewhere close to 2 million in Nigerian currency but Mr. Eazi doesn’t seem impressed.

He however concealed the identity of the song and streaming platform in question.

Dissatisfied, the singer took to his verified page on Twitter and wrote;

“Looking at this 10million streams on this song on this platform amazing how that translates to less than $5000 in revenue! Magic Stuff!! Thus is the story of the hit song lol”.