“Motherhood is indeed a sacrifice” – Tonto Dikeh celebrates women on mother’s day

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has penned down a sweet message of hope and encouragement to all mothers.

Her message reads;

“It’s Mother’s Day again — a day to salute the strength of mothers. From the inception of pregnancy — the hormonal imbalance, weird cravings, and mood swings that comes through out the gestation period.

It’s not a walk in the park to be a mom. Vaginal birth is painful, CS isn’t any less painful — motherhood is indeed a sacrifice. It is something a lot of mothers don’t recover from. Child birth.

And this is why you should carry your body with confidence. Those marks are stripes of your honor, and strength.

Today I’m celebrating every single mom too. It’s hard to be a married mother in this society already, how much more single moms who have to go extra miles to provide for their children?

Single moms who are stigmatized by society; shamed and scornfully laughed at. Single moms who are seen as second class women — I celebrate you today.

In most cases, they walked out of a dead beat father; they left an abusive partner; they made the choice to prioritize their sanity and peace. I’m proud of you.

And to every mother who’s stuck in a bad marriage just because it’s expected of her. I’m here to tell you that motherhood is not the symbol of suffering. Stop self sabotaging. Stop minimizing your peace.

Find the courage to leave any marriage that doesn’t serve your interests too. That time is over when we had to take anything just to be called mothers. We have broken that generational curse, and we are putting ourselves first.

Happy Mothers To Every Mother. Single or married, or widowed, you are a superhero. You collaborated with God to bring forth another human; that’s something to be endlessly proud of.🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹Thank You King Andre Dikeh because of you I am Called MOTHER”.