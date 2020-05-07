Ministry Of Sports Places Rashidi Yekini’s Mother On Monthly Stipend

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has placed the mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, Alhaja Sikiratu, on a monthly stipend of N10,000.

Mr Olaitan Shittu, a representative of the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this at Ijagbo, near Offa in Kwara on Wednesday, when he donated Ramadan gifts on behalf of the minister to the aged mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister donated the sum of N50,000 as part of the Ramadan gifts to Yekini’s mother.

Some of the items donated with the cash included a 50 kg bag of rice, 10 kg bag of wheat and six tins of Milo beverage drink.

Shittu explained that it was not the first time the minister was reaching out to Alhaja Yekini as he was also at her residence in September, 2019.

He said that the Ministry would also be extending the same gesture to the mother of late Super Eagles player, Samuel Okwaraji.

Responding, Alhaja Yekini, who spoke in her local dialect (Yoruba), thanked the minister and prayed fervently for him.

“I have been abandoned for a long time and have not seen any help from anyone.

“I was hospitalised for few days some months ago and I did catered for myself despite scarce resources: even last month, I received treatment from the hospital.

“I need help from Nigerians, but this minister has done very well, especially remembering me in this holy month of Ramadan.

“Since my son died, it has been very tough for me because I do not have any help from people.

“Rashidi’s siblings are not doing well too, so, I was left to struggle for life everyday,” she said.

NAN recalls that late Yekini died eight years ago in Ibadan after retiring from football.

His professional career spanned more than two decades and was mainly associated with Vitória de Setúbal in Portugal.

Besides playing for Nigeria, Yekini also played in six other countries including Ivory Coast.

Yekini scored 37 goals as a Nigerian international from 58 games and represented the nation in five major tournaments, including two World Cups where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition against Bulgaria in the USA ’94 World Cup.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993. (NAN)