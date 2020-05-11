Mike Edwards’ Wife, Perri Reveals Why She Thought She Would Never Have A Child

Perri, the wife of BBNaija reality star, Mike Edwards, has revealed why she thought she would never have a child in her life.

Perri made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Recall that the 30 year old retired athlete posted a video to announce that she was expecting a child. In the video, she said her pregnancy came as a surprise because she never thought she could have a child.

When a fan asked why she thought she could not have a child, Perri replied saying she got scared that she had tampered with her reproductive system due to the use of birth control pills over a long period of time.

See the screenshot below: