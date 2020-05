2019 blockbuster, ‘ Merry Men 2’ is officially the latest title to be acquired by giant streaming platform, Netflix.

According to Filmone, the high grossing action comedy directed by Moses Inwang will begin streaming on Netflix on a soon to be announced date.

‘Merry Men 2’ premiered in cinemas back in December and grossed over N100 million in its opening week. The movie stars Ramsey Nouah, Ayo Makun, Ireti Doyle, Falz, Jim Iyke, Nancy Isime and more.