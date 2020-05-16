Mercy Johnson celebrates husband on his birthday

Mercy Johnson is celebrating her husband, Prince Odi Okojie on his birthday with some cute messages.

The couple recently welcomed their fourth child together.

In a message shared via her Instagram page on Friday, May 15, 2020, the beautiful actress couldn’t hide her feelings for her husband.

“Allow me flood your timeline, it’s my Besties birthday….hmmmm my love 😂🙈🙈 All paths lead to you, you are my destination,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all you do to make it all better, when you hold my hand, I fear nothing and can face the world. We love you so much, Babes.

Mercy Johnson and Odi Okojie tied the knot back in 2011.