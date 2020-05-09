“Mercy Eke Is Not Local, She Is Simply Nigerian Or Biafran” – Yul Edochie Defends The BBNaija Winner

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, who has been more of a social media activist in recent times, has taken to Twitter to defend Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke.

His defense is coming after a Nigerian vlogger, Oluwa-Tosin Silverdam, called out the Imo state born reality star, for being excessively ‘local’ and ‘annoying’ in nature.

Tosin slammed the ex-BBNaija housemate alongside some other reality stars like Khloe, Tuoyo, Ifu Ennada and Gifty.

“Her fans keep attacking me on social media but still yet I don’t like her, she’s too annoyingly local. She’s too mgbeke feeling funky. I said what I said”. Tosin said as he dragged Mercy.

Anambra born thespian, Yul Edochie has now defended Mercy, saying white people have messed up our brains to make us see our own ways as local.

He also said mercy is not local, that she is simply Nigerian or Biafran.

“White people messed up our brains making us see our own ways as local.

C. Ronaldo speaks English with a Portuguese accent, have you called him local?

Many brains need to be formatted in this country.

We no be Oyibo.

Mercy Eke is not local, she is simply Nigerian or Biafran.” He tweeted.