Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband Celebrates New Wife On Birthday (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry has moved on after taking to social media to shower encomium on his new wife on her birthday.

He shared a picture of the new wife on his Instagram page and wrote;

“My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in jesus name”.

Lanre Gentry and his beautiful new love are together even though he is yet to divorce Mercy Aigbe.

Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry ended their marriage in April 2018 after a lot of controversies including domestic violence.

It was revealed that Lanre had a wife before Mercy Aigbe. According to his words, the first marriage was the bad one, and he only has regrets that when he was a young man, he didn’t listen to his father when he married the first time.