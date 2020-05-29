Mercy Aigbe Shares Adorable Photo With Her Look Alike Mother

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has shared a photo with her mum leaving tongues wagging.

In the photo, the 42 year old shared, she was seen smiling beside her beautiful ageless mum. Both looked adorable and happy as they posed for the picture.

“Mercy captioned the photo “Iya Mercy 😍❤️💋”

The resemblance between the screen goddess and her mum caught many people’s attention and they shared their thoughts in the comment section.

nwandossignatureevents wrote “No wonder. Too fine🤩❤️”

adakarl1 wrote “Ohhh woww now I see the origin of all that beauty”

esther.sule wrote “The resemblance is clear”

enzydiella wrote “We know where you get the beauty from”

lastbornajet wrote “Wow!!! Juwon looks like grandma😁😁💋”

monabella065 wrote “Iya Mercy looking flawless.. na my mama born me be that o, the resemblance is there

This is where the beauty came from”