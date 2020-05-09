‘Men Are Not Poverty Eradication Plan’ – Tunde Ednut Tells Ladies

Nigerian Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut has disclosed that men are not poverty eradication plan for lazy women. While addressing his fans on Instagram, he advised ladies to work for their own money and stop relying on men.

He wrote:

“Men are not poverty eradication plan for lazy women. ‘I want a rich guy that drives a mad car and has a house in Banana Island. Oh Emeka? That one is broke jor, I don’t want.’

Men are not your poverty eradication plan, Lazy women read this….Go and work for your own money let’s see how easy it is to get that Banana Island.”

