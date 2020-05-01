Media Personality Ewoma Set To Throw Two (2) Days Party Amidst Lockdown

Creative producer and on-air personality Ewoma “The Voice” Oyegwa who turned a year older today took to her social media page to announce that she would be hosting people to a party even during this lockdown as she has made plans before covid19 sprang up hence her plans still stands.

The most sought after and superstar voice-over artist however cleared the air that she is not going against the NCDC and government orders as she would be having a virtual party today May 1st on her Instagram live @Ewoma_o from 4 pm and on @Max1023fm on Saturday 2nd May from 7 pm.

According to her “As adults and creative people, we need to keep evolving and adjusting to the world without denying ourselves fun… that is what I would be doing with my friends, followers, and colleagues who deserve to have fun regardless of the restrictions”

We look forward to these parties and wish Ewoma the best of the days. Do follow her on Instagram so you don’t miss a thing; giveaways in abundance.