“Maybe I Will Finally Enter House This Season” – DJ Cuppy Reacts As #BBNaija Auditions Begin

When a billionaire daughter is also looking forward to entering the big brother Naija reality show, then you know the struggle is real.

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has reacted after BBNaija organizers announced that the show is coming soon and that auditions has started online.

“#BBNaija is coming back? Maybe I will finally enter house this Season 😩” the DJ tweeted.

Now, a lot of people might be wondering why a billionaire daughter would want to be a reality show to win money. Oh well, we think she wants to enter the house as a DJ for one of their parties or as a guest.

Dj Cuppy topped Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for 2020 along with Mr Eazi, Patoranking and others.