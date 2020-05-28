Master KG Shares Snippet For The Remix Of His Hit song ‘Jerusalema’ Which Featured Burna Boy

South African Star ‘Master KG‘ Shares Snippet For The Remix Of His Hit song ‘Jerusalema’ Which he Featured Burna Boy.

The song “Jerusalama” which gained massive acceptance from far and near, Even received massive radio plays and also club plays in Nigeria. The singer wasted no time as he taps into the Nigerian music industry to features the ‘African Giant’ Burna Boy.

He premiered the remix snippet on His Instagram page with the caption “Jerusalem Remix Feat @burnaboygram !! #Jerusalem20million Views!!!!!”.

