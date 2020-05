Music Executive and founder of Achievas Entertainment, Ossy Achievas, has advised single men to not get married, as it is a setup.

Taking to his Instagram page, Paul Cole Chiori (also known as Ossy Achievas), went on his Instagram page to advise his single fans.

According to him, it is far better for a man to remain single, have kids and train them well.

He Wrote;

“As a man if you are not married, remain single, have kids you can train very well and enjoy your life. Marriage be like setup”