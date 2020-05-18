Love Struck Ned Nwoko Spoon-Feeds Regina Daniels In Romantic Video

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have continued to wax stronger in love after releasing their latest couple goals.

The couple have been spotted in a romantic video teaching other married people how to enjoy love.

In the video, Ned Nwoko was spotted pampering his wife, Regina while spoon-feeding her. From the look of things, it appears the actress wasn’t feeling too well at the time the video was shot.

Regina Daniel’s marriage to billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, has no doubt remained a thing of controversy.

Regardless of this, the young wife is living her best life without a care in the world. Rumors also have it that the actress is currently an expectant mother.

Watch video below: