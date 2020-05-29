Love In The Air: Check Out How Toolz And Her Husband Tunde Celebrated 4th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian Radio Personality, Toolz, and her husband, Capt. Tunde Demuren celebrated love as they marked their wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Tunde Demuren took to his social media page as they mark four years of love.

Sharing a photo taken on their wedding day, Capt. Tunde Demuren wrote: “4 years don Waka/ we still dey carry go/ nobody goes solo. Love you, T.”

Toolz on her part also shared a photo from their wedding day and wrote; “You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life

Happy Anniversary Daddy Chairman!

Love you fierce!”