Lockdown Blues: Ebuka’s Wife Gushes As He Relaxes Her Hair (Video)

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of popular Nigerian lawyer and host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has gushed over her husband after he took time to relax her hair.

She stated that her husband has found a new hubby while sharing a short video of Ebuka applying relaxer on her hair while she sat on a chair, blushing and filming the occasion.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: “He has discovered another talent. Putting him to work”.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is well known for hosting the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija as well as co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

He was honored by the Federal Government as one of the Best 100 Young Nigerians in one of the events to mark Nigeria’s 100th anniversary as a union.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJUhXOgGNO/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7