Lizzy Anjorin Reacts After Toyin Abraham Released Video Of Her Childbirth

Yoruba actress Lizzy Anjorin has insisted on her claims that Toyin Abraham gave birth at a herbalist center even after Toyin shared a clip of her childbirth to celebrate Mother’s Day.

In the video, Toyin Abraham can be seen as she journeyed into the ward down to the process of giving birth.

The details did not end there as it the video also showed doctors in the process, working to make sure mother and child were fine.

The video which for many, is enough evidence to prove that Anjorin lied, has led many people to mock her online while hailing Abraham for her maturity.

Reacting to this, Liz Anjonrin called Toyin Abraham a big fat liar as she claimed the video is not true. She wrote;

“It was a big fat lie.. Ile Alagbo lo bimo si, Toyin Oloriburuku omo ofo.. Oloriburuku oniro Omo Adanu.. you don’t need to try hard to impose your lies and evil act on us.. next time, you will learn how to be good.. You want to show the world what you did to my daughter before i come for you.. all you wish my daughter shall happen to your son … get a life before asking for DNA of your son…”