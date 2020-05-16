‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ to begin streaming on Netflix from May 22

share on:
'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' to begin streaming on Netflix from May 22

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' to begin streaming on Netflix from May 22

Play Network’s ‘Living in Bondage’ sequel will make its grand entrance on popular streaming platform, Netflix from May 22 as confirmed by Filmone.

The 2019 blockbuster joins four other Nollywood titles coming to the giant streaming platform this May including ‘Anchor Baby’ , ‘ The Delivery Boy’ which is currently streaming and ‘ Light in the Dark’.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ follows the story of Nnamdi OkekeAndy Okeke‘s son and his desire and pursuit for wealth. It stars Ramsey Nouah who doubles as the movie’s director, JideKene Achufusi, Kenneth Okonkwo, Muna Abi, Shawn Faqua among others.

Tags:Breaking Freekenneth okonkwonetflixNnamdi Okekenollywood
Moses Anyanwu

Moses Anyanwu

Related Posts

Nasty C Makes Acting Debut in Netflix's 'Blood and Water'
share
  • /

Osas Ighodaro to star in 'Rattlesnake' remake
share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.