‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ to begin streaming on Netflix from May 22

Play Network’s ‘Living in Bondage’ sequel will make its grand entrance on popular streaming platform, Netflix from May 22 as confirmed by Filmone.

The 2019 blockbuster joins four other Nollywood titles coming to the giant streaming platform this May including ‘Anchor Baby’ , ‘ The Delivery Boy’ which is currently streaming and ‘ Light in the Dark’.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ follows the story of Nnamdi Okeke, Andy Okeke‘s son and his desire and pursuit for wealth. It stars Ramsey Nouah who doubles as the movie’s director, JideKene Achufusi, Kenneth Okonkwo, Muna Abi, Shawn Faqua among others.