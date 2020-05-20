“Kings And Queens Should Stay Off Social Media, Very Soon They Will Start Dancing On Tiktok” – BBA Star, Tayo Faniran

Actor and Big Brother Africa star, Tayo Faniran has reacted to the Ooni of Ife’s wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi’s statement on her alleged marriage crash.

According to Tayo, the presence of royalties on social media is weakening the respect people have for the crown. He also wondered when it became normal for a King or Queen to be explaining their actions to commoner.

The reality show star wrote;

“I personally feel Royalties (Kings and queens) should stay off social media,it’s weakening the respect for the crowns of our lands,since when is it normal for a king or queen to be explaining him/herself to commoners,social media presence is good for all of us these days but Royalties can have people do it for them,social media is the rain that fell and packed the duck and fowls in same space,Very soon our kings will start dancing on Tiltok,oh come on this isn’t how the stories were told”

Tayo represented Nigeria during the ninth season of Big brother Africa, where he became the runner-up on Day 63 after receiving 2/14 votes to win.