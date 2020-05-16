Kim Oprah Celebrates 800K Followers On IG With Sultry Photo

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah is in a celebration mood as she just garnered 800k followers on her verified Instagram page.

The reality star took to her page to show her appreciation to her 800k fans for their love and support for her. She also shared a sultry photo which she captioned- “You bitches could never”.

Kim Oprah recently refuted claims that she got engaged. According to her, the news of her engagement which was going round on social media at the time, was false.

Kim Oprah went on to reveal that she is still very single and searching.

See the photo below;