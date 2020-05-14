Khloe Kardashian speaks on pregnancy rumours



Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant for ex-boyfriend and NBA Tristan Thompson despite swirling rumours.

TMZ reports that the reality TV star is not pregnant for the NBA star and father of her first child.

In a series of posts shared via her Twitter page on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the mother one addressed the rumours of her pregnancy with the NBA star’s baby.

“Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.,” she tweeted.

“The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

As we all know, Kardashian and Thompson have a two-year-old daughter.

Their relationship went sour back in 2019 when he was spotted cheating on her with younger sister, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.