Khafi Gushes Over Fiance Gedoni As She Shares Their Private Conversation

Gedoni professed his love for Khafi in the chat, adding that he is glad that they both have forever to be together.

Khafi who was touched by the words of man, said that Gedoni is more than everything she thought she wanted or needed.

Khafi added that she has been missing him a lot but takes solace in the fact they both have forever to be together.

Khafi later took a screenshot of the chat and shared it with her followers on Instagram.

“I couldn’t make this guy up, I couldn’t imagine him. He is more than everything I thought I wanted or needed. I’ve been missing him like crazy in this time but knowing that we have forever genuinely makes it all worth it,” Khafi’s caption read in part.

