Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Davido For Allegedly Feeding His Gateman With Leftover Food

Controversial and self styled Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged Davido fed his gateman with leftover food.

According to her, the recent kind gesture Davido showed his gateman by treating him to a mind blowing breakfast were leftovers he brought home from Eko Hotels and Suits.

The self acclaimed investigative journalist wondered why Davido would offer his gateman leftover food from a hotel and thus, went ahead to advise him to feed his starving fans.

Kemi also said that she knows Wizkid cannot feed his gateman with leftover food not to talk of his fans.

