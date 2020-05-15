Kelly Rowland Defends Tiwa Savage Over Stretch Marks Comment

American singer Kelly Rowland has come to the defense of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage over the stretch marks comment she dropped on Kelly’s sexy underwear photo.

Yesterday, Kelly shared a lovely photo of herself rocking an underwear that shows her perfectly toned body.

Tiwa Savage then took to the comment section to hail Kelly’s banging body, pointing out that she doesn’t have any stretchmarks.

This didn’t go well with some IG users and they took to the comment section to drag Tiwa.

Kelly has now defended her saying Tiwa didn’t mean it in a bad way. She wrote;

“I just saw some of these comments fired at my girl @tiwasavage, How could this compliment be taken in a negative way? If you are on my page, coming for her, please get off! She had NO ill intent with her comments! She is a dear friend, and like I’ve said before, we DO NOT attack ANYONE on my page, but especially those I am close to! Have beautiful day!”