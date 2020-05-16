Justin Bieber writes cute open letter to his sleeping wife Hailey

One of the cutest open letters you’d be reading today on Instagram will be that of Justin Bieber to his wife, Hailey.

The music star in a short but very cute note shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, May 16, 2020, had the most amazing words to say to his wife.

“Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy, and desire to grow blows me away!” he wrote.

“I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰”