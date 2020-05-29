Jude Okoye Replies May D, Reveals How He Begged Him To Sign Him Last Year (Video)

The controversy generated by Cynthia Morgan’s revelation about Jude Okoye and subsequent exposé by May D is yet to settle.

Music executive, Jude Okoye has now revealed that May D after rejecting his contract years ago, begged him to be signed on back to him in 2019.

Jude’s revelation is coming after May D had revealed how he got a mere $300 after writing an album that earned the defunct Psquare group a whopping $1 million.

In fact, Jude alleged that the conversation happened in his house. He revealed that they were having a conversation over a cigarette and drink, where May D apologized for all he said against him in the past.

He then revealed that May D begged to be signed to his record label.

Jude revealed that he turned down his request, stating that he is yet to heal from the wound his brothers’ (Psquare) separation caused him.

Jude opened up in an Interview with music executive, Ubi Franklin.

The Nation recalls that Nigerian singer, Akinmayokun Awodumila popularly known as MayD or Mr MayD opened up on his ordeal in the hands of his former friends, Psquare.

According to MayD, they never believed in him and refused to sign him from the start.

He further revealed that they only wanted to sign a contract with him after he started making waves.

Watch the video below: