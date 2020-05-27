Jude Okoye Did His Best To Help Cynthia Morgan And May D’s careers – J.Martins Speaks Up

Popular Nigerian singer, J. Martins has weighed in on the ongoing contract controversy between Cynthia Morgan and Jude Okoye, the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’

Taking to his Instagram page to react, the singer said Jude did his best to help and support Cynthia Morgan and May D, who also accused the Okoye brothers of not fully taking care of him as an artiste under their label.

While he refused to comment on the family issues between Peter, Paul, and Jude in public, the ‘Good or Bad’ singer made a heartfelt request to the music executive to forgive and put the whole issue to rest.

J.Martins also called on Peter and Paul to get back together as Psquare, and also tasked Cynthia Morgan and May D to make a great comeback.

He wrote: I made a promise to myself that i will never discuss anything that has to do with my brothers the Okoye’s family or ( Psquare ) on social media platforms not minding pressures from left right and centre. Jude have always been the elder brother to all of us while he was the manager as well too.

Our relationship as young hustlers/ brothers as at when i joined them started more then a decade and half about 16years or more, from Ilupeju together then to Omole phase 1 and building the psquare studio in omole house then and the rest is history, so when i say that to you all that before you talk or bash someone by jumping into conclusions, always make sure that you do your due diligence and have your facts right.

Well I’m not here to discuss Peter & Paul because this two are kind hearted & lovely beautiful personalities in their own ways nor the reason for the separation of the group ( Psquare ) because that’s a family matter and just like all of us come from our different families and we all have our own issues, none of you will bring the issues in your family to the public for sentiments or public pity expect maybe you don’t have respect for your family. First of all I will like to say A Very Big Thank You to Jude for speaking up & please do this more often big bro meanwhile I’m here to say that on the contract issues with Cynthia Morgan & May D, all this happened right in front of all of us. Yes nobody knows it all and just like the saying goes “anybody can make mistakes” & nobody is perfect.

On Jude’s position I Stand. Jude did the very best he knew to help each of their music careers and support them but i guess that lessons have been learned.

I will like to please ask Jude my elder brother to forgive and let this whole issue be laid to rest, while i’m trusting God and looking forward to seeing my two twin brothers Peter & Paul ( Psquare ) MAKE A COMEBACK in our very EYES while we’re all still Alive. To Cynthia Morgan ( Da German Juice Queen ) I pray you make a great comeback & to May D please make a great comeback too. #bringbackpsquare #letlovelead #forgiveness