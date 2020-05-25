I’ve Once Cooked For Don Jazzy – Singer, Dencia

US based singer of Cameroonian origin, Dencia has revealed in a post that she once cooked for Ace producer, Don Jazzy.

While responding to a follower who asked if she was better than Wizkid or Davido after she said she has been living the better life than every African celebrity outside of Africa.

She stated that she makes a lot of money, and she doesnt even have to struggle to get them.

Before u guys come & say I am a hater lol!! I live & have lived better than EVERY AFRICAN CELEBRITY in & OUTSIDE OF AFRICA for the last 7yrs & I don’t even have 2 leave my home 2 make money or struggle. I cancel bookings just cuz I can. NOW GO ARGUE WITH YOURSELVES.” she wrote

Then while a follower identified as Dami asked if she balls better than Wizkid and Davido, she responded saying many Nigerian celebrities have visited her home in the US and she has even cooked for Don Jazzy who also once visited.

She wrote:

Go & ask them,@wizkidayo @davido

( Go & ask them & come back) infact I can @ all the ones who have been to my house, lived in my house etc they’ll tell u but cuz u don’t see shit on SM don’t mean it’s not happening.

@DONJAZZYhas been here infact I even cooked 4 him ask him.