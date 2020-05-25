‘I’ve Got An Anthem For Her’ – Davido Publicly Reaches Out To Cynthia Morgan, Offers To Help Her

We reported earlier yesterday that Nigerian Cynthia Morgan made some revelation about why she disappeared from the limelight.

The singer became the number one trending topic on Twitter after she disclosed how she went into depression caused by issues she had with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye.

Touched by her ordeal, her fans have set up a GoFundMe account with the hashtag #BringBackCynthinaMorgan.

Now, Davido has reached out to Cynthia Morgan via Twitter. He wrote in a tweet: ‘Cynthia Morgan call me ….’

In another tweet, he said: Tell Cynthia I got an anthem for her …. I’ll record my verse now

The pair have had their differences in the past, but that won’t stop Davido from assisting Cynthia Morgan to get her career buzzing again.