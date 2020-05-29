“It will not be well with you and your generations” – Hushpuppi blasts reps as Buhari seeks fresh $5.5 billion loan

Nigerian Big man and Instagram sensation, Ray Hushpuppi has berated the Nigerian Government for seeking approval for a fresh loan of $5.513 billion.

In a letter read by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the plenary on Thursday, May 28, the president said the loan was to finance the 2020 budget deficit, financing of critical projects, and supporting some states of the federation.

The news elicited a wide range of criticism from Nigerians and Hushpuppi later took to his social media page to lampoon Nigerian leaders.

Hushpuppi wrote;

“This time I’m not even going to blame or focus my strength or time on dumb Buhari, this time it’s to all the Reps and senators who will approve this loan again after a recent one was just approved and we don’t know where it went. Any of you reps and senators that will vote for this loan to be approved should know it will not be well with you and your generations, as you all plan to help the future nigerian kids in poverty before even being born, your own children will suffer before your eyes. Bastard people wey e no go better for all of una together”