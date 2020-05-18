“It Is Better To Be Davido’s Houseboy Than A Bank Manager” – Aloma DMW (Video)

Aloma DMW, personal assistant to award winning musician, Davido, has expressed his displeasure about people tagging him a ‘houseboy’.

In a live session on Instagram, Aloma said he doesn’t really understand why almost everybody refers to him as a houseboy. He said he has tried his best to stop people from calling him that, but all his efforts proved futile.

However, Aloma further said that after much thought, he’s beginning to overlook the ‘houseboy’ tag because, being a houseboy to Davido is way better than being a bank manager.

Backing his opinion, he said he’s cashing out on a steady basis because of his relationship with the ‘Damiduro’ crooner.

Watch the video below;