INEC Reveals Plans To Go Ahead With Election In Ondo, Edo Despite Corononavirus Pandemic In The Country

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the September 19 and October 10 scheduled dates for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will be met, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also said the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections still stand.

This was disclosed after a meeting yesterday where a wide range of issues, including the coming governorship outstanding by- elections, were discussed.

A statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission will issue policy framework for the engagement of stakeholders.

The commission restated its resolve to provide the requisite innovation in conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections, but without jeopardising the health and well-being of citizens.

Tags:INEC
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

