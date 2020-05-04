In Everything You Do, Never Manage Abuse, It Leads To Suicide – Cubana Chief Priest Warns

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest advises that nobody should ever manage abuse, disrespect and humiliation as it leads to depression and suicide.

Cubana Chiefpriest took to his social media page where he wrote;

In anything you do, never you manage Abuse, Disrespect N humiliation it leads to total Uncomfort, depression and it leads to suicide.

Never you manage negativity, Make sure you Walk away Stay Woke

It’s a short life don’t waste your time being unhappy all you need to do is move away so as to give life and peace a chance.

Happiness is priceless n major!!