Immediate Past GMD Of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, Is Dead

The immediate past Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, is dead.

Baru’s death was announced by the current GMD of the corporation, Mele Kyari, on Saturday morning.

The former NNPC boss was said to have died late last night.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Kyari described his predecessor as a brother, friend and mentor.

He said, “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr. Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him” Kyari twitted.

Details later…